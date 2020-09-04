Kelly Clarkson celebrates the return of 'The Voice' this fall: 'We're back y'all!'

Bring on the blind auditions!

Kelly Clarkson is just as excited as her fans about the return of “The Voice” in October, and she celebrated the return of the reality singing competition on Oct. 19 with an Instagram post.

“We're back y'all!! Mark those calendars.. Oct 19th!” she wrote in the caption, sharing a photo of herself and her fellow coaches, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

The official “The Voice” Instagram page also shared the news about the premiere date, which had been pushed back from September due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This deserves a four chair turn! #TheVoice returns October 19 on @NBC,” read the caption on the show's post.

Clarkson has been going nonstop as she gears up for the new season of “The Voice,” between hosting “The Kelly Clarkson Show” remotely during the pandemic and continuing her popular “Kellyoke” segments.

She also recently scored her first Emmy, winning for outstanding entertainment talk show host for “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

Her fellow “Voice” coaches have been keeping just as busy. Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, who have been dating since 2015, have been working on new music during lockdown.

In their spare time, Stefani also gave Shelton an at-home mullet, which he decided to grow during quarantine as a “symbol of hope.”

Meanwhile, John Legend recently released a new album, “Bigger Love”, and also revealed that he and his wife, Chrissy Tiegen, are expecting their third child.

The couple revealed the news in the music video for Legend's new single, "Wild."

“It was a surprise, a little quarantine surprise, I guess you could say,” Legend told TODAY’s Craig Melvin in August. “But we're very excited, and we’re grateful for all the well wishes we've gotten from people all around the world.”

Several fan-favorite shows will be returning this fall after production delays due to the pandemic. Season five of the hit NBC drama “This Is Us” will return on Nov. 10 with a special two-hour premiere.

“Jeopardy!” will also return on Sept. 14 after a hiatus due to COVID-19.

“The Voice” switched to virtual filming partway through the previous season this spring, with contestants and coaches recording from home and Carson Daly hosting from an empty studio.

It’s unclear whether the upcoming season of “The Voice” will follow the same format but either way, fans will treated to some incredible performances and four-chair turns!