A Christmas gift! Kelly Clarkson and Brett Eldredge reprise 'Under the Mistletoe' duet

Kelly Clarkson gave her fans an early Christmas present Wednesday when she was joined by Brett Eldredge to perform their holiday duet, “Under the Mistletoe,” during the “Kellyoke” segment on her talk show.

Clarkson, who co-wrote the song, appeared by herself for the first minute of the upbeat track before the country music singer, sporting a red tuxedo jacket and black bow tie, walked out and got in on the act.

The two have performed the tune on the small screen a few times already this holiday season, including on “The Voice” and NBC’s “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” special.

It’s the second straight day the original “American Idol” champ performed a holiday ditty on her show. On Tuesday, she hit the stage with her version of “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” a cover of the 1989 track by the novelty band Vince Vance & the Valiants that she released as a holiday single last month.

Last week, she also turned in a mesmerizing take on Judy Garland's "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," which she had previously covered on her Christmas album, 2013's "Wrapped in Red."

Clarkson has thrilled her fans with duets in recent weeks. Last month, she and Tori Kelly covered “Silent Night” and, earlier this week in a non-holiday performance, Garth Brooks joined her for their take on the Oscar-winning smash “Shallow.”

Clarkson teased her Christmas songs while talking to TODAY’s Willie Geist in September. She said it was her way of trying to bring joy in what has been a tough year.

“I have a couple Christmas songs dropping that are very random,” she laughed. “Fans have been asking like, ‘Can you just drop anything? Everyone is sad. Everyone is feeling it. The world has gone to crap, like can you just release something?’”