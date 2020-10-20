Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton spar in 'Golden Girls' trivia — see who won

Kelly Clarkson has even more reason to take down Blake Shelton on the new season of “The Voice.”

On Monday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” the two competed in a game called You’re Golden Gurrrrrl!, in which they answered trivia questions read by former “Sex and the City” star Cynthia Nixon about “The Golden Girls,” using hand extenders to hit the buzzer to help them remain six feet apart, due to the pandemic.

Shelton had given Clarkson a wall of champions, which features photos of all the celebrities who’ve defeated the original “American Idol” champion at a game on her talk show, so Clarkson was playing to keep his image off the wall, while the "God's Country" singer was fighting to get his mug on it.

Shelton easily got the first two questions, naming all four main characters (Rose, Blanche, Dorothy and Sophia) and then chiming in with their favorite dessert (cheesecake).

Controversy erupted after the third question when both Clarkson and Shelton were stumped when asked to name Rose’s hometown.

“Aww, she says it every episode,” Shelton said, miffed.

Nixon made a reference to “Frozen” when she gave a clue about how it’s the name of a snowman, prompting Clarkson to say Olaf, Minnesota. Even though it’s actually St. Olaf, her answer was accepted, leading Shelton to fume in mock anger.

"That's not right!" he shouted.

"Hey, anybody can just be Olaf. But if you're a Saint Olaf, that's a big deal," he added.

Shelton secured the win when he got the fourth and final question by reciting the line that follows “Thank you for being a friend, travel down the road and back again” in the theme song. The correct answer, of course, is “Your heart is true, you’re a pal and a confidant.”

Since Shelton won, he got his photo on the Wall of Champions, but not before Clarkson proved to be a sore loser by doctoring the picture by drawing some tears on his face.

“I put a little tears on your face ‘cause I actually let you win, just so you can be on the wall,” she said.