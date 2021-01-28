Kelly Clarkson belts out powerful cover of 'Unchained Melody' for latest 'Kellyoke'

She did it again!

Kelly Clarkson has been on a “Kellyoke” roll this year with covers of classics from Tracy Chapman, Fleetwood Mac, the Chicks and more. And for Thursday’s episode of her daytime talk show, she performed yet another memorable do-over.

Behold her powerful and emotional cover of the Righteous Brothers classic “Unchained Melody.”

The 38-year-old singer, songwriter and TV talent stood on a stage filled with soft lighting to belt out the romantic ballad — nailing every note, even that notoriously tricky falsetto stretch at the end.

It left viewers raving.

“Absolutely GORGEOUS!” one fan wrote in the comments of the YouTube clip from the show. “Kelly's voice is like lullabies that you never want to end!!” Another added that it was “one of the most difficult songs,” but “Kelly (made) a rainbow in the waves!”

“And this folks is exactly why she is our AMERICAN IDOL!” wrote yet another viewer who clearly remembers Clarkson’s victory on the very first season of that talent competition.

It’s certainly a cover worthy of the iconic Righteous Brothers hit.

The song itself is a standard, written by Alex North and Hy Zaret, that predates the Righteous Brothers' 1965 version by a decade. It’s been recorded by Elvis Presley, Roy Hamilton, Roy Orbison, Barry Manilow, Cyndi Lauper, U2 and dozens of other iconic acts.

Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze in 1990's "Ghost." Everett Collection

But the Righteous Brothers' take on it, produced by the late Phil Spector, endures as the standout recording, thanks largely to its resurgence in popularity after serving as the soundtrack for the memorable pottery scene in the 1990 blockbuster “Ghost.”

And speaking of “Ghost” ...

Demi Moore presents a creation of British designer Kim Jones for the Fendi's Spring-Summer 2021 collection during the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on January 27. STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP via Getty Images

Fans of the film had another treat this week as leading lady Demi Moore hit the runway for Fendi at Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday.