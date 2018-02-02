'My tongue is on fire': Kelly Clarkson bravely bites into habanero for ALS challenge

share tweet pin email

Kelly Clarkson just added some serious spice to her life!

The singer, 35, recently took the ALS Pepper Challenge, which has people all over the world munching on fiery-hot peppers to raise awareness and funding for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a neurodegenerative disease. It’s like the viral Ice Bucket Challenge from a few years ago, but way warmer.

Clarkson bit into an insanely spicy habanero pepper and documented the experience in a series of hilarious Instagram videos.

“Oh my God, oh my God, into the nose. My tongue is on fire! My actual tooth hurts. Is that my molar?” she said, freaking out as her face turned red and she desperately reached for a bottle of milk to cool her tongue.

“I’m not being dramatic. My eyes are crying!” she said as the spiciness continued to build. “Jesus take the wheel! Oh my God. Y’all, I don’t know what to do.”

Watch the hysterical videos here (swipe through to see each one).

Clarkson also called out fellow singer Trisha Yearwood for putting her up to the challenge in the first place.

“I just want to say, first of all, I cannot stand you, Trisha Yearwood,” she joked. “I was in the clear, Garth didn’t even say my name and then you just brought it up out of nowhere!”

After her mouth had cooled down a little, Clarkson passed the challenge on to her fellow “Voice” coaches, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and Alicia Keys.

The ALS Pepper Challenge has given us a lot of funny videos, but it’s also having a serious impact on ALS research. Since it kicked off near the end of 2017, it has already raised more than $94,000 for the ALS Therapy Development Institute, a laboratory dedicated to making breakthroughs in ALS research.

Hopefully, it will eventually have at least as much impact as the Ice Bucket Challenge from a few years back, which raised $115 million for the ALS Association.

At least Clarkson suffered for an amazing cause!