Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande and 'Voice' coaches absolutely rock opening number

It's that time of year again! NBC's "The Voice" is back.

Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton are all returning to their iconic red chairs as coaches. This season, they will be joined by Grammy winner Ariana Grande for the first time, who replaced Nick Jonas.

Grande and the other coaches put on a stunning performance to kick off the 21st season of the show on Monday night.

The four performed a mash-up of Aretha Franklin's "Respect" and Sam & Dave's "Hold On, I'm Coming."

In her coaching debut, Grande successfully got several contested singers to join her team.

"I have something to prove," she explained at one point with a wink. "But I will."

The Season 21 coaches of "The Voice." "The Voice" / NBC

Later this season, four famous advisors will join the show to help their paired coaches during the battles episodes. Camila Cabello will help Legend, Jason Aldean will join Clarkson, Kristen Chenoweth will join Grande and Dierks Bentley will help Shelton.

It was all love between the coaches on social media Monday night. Clarkson shared the coaches' performance and tagged Grande.

"Loved singing this one with you girl!" Clarkson captioned the video.

"I'm still in shock," Grande replied on her Instagram story to Clarkson. "How I adore you."

Another celebrity close to the show is clearly Team Ariana: Grande posted a screen shot of Legend's wife Chrissy Tiegen texting her and asking how she could share her support for the "Positions" singer on social media!

Teigen apparently texted Grande to ask how she could show her support. Ariana Grande / Instagram

The NBC singing contest marked 10 years and 20 seasons last spring. Philadelphia native Cam Anthony, 19, took home the top title that time around with Florida country music artist Kenzie Wheeler, 23, coming in second place.

Coach Blake Shelton officially has won the show eight times, more than any other coach. However, as Grande pointed out on Monday, Clarkson has a better rate of winning.

The "Since U Been Gone" singer has won the show three times since joining as a full-time coach, seven seasons ago — making her rate of victory about 43%. Shelton has won eight out of 21 seasons, which means his percentage of wins is 38%.

"I don't even know what the percentage thing...what they're talking about!" Shelton responded to Grande. "I have a storage building full of trophies."

"It's called math!" Clarkson quipped.

"The Voice" airs Mondays on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.