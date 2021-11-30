Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande honor Cher, Celine Dion and more pop icons in epic faceoff

It’s not your typical karaoke night when Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson are at the mic!

The two singers channeled their fellow pop divas in a clip from Jimmy Fallon’s upcoming NBC musical variety show, “That’s My Jam.”

Facing off in a round of “Mixtape Medley,” Grande and Clarkson took turns belting out iconic songs by Whitney Houston, Cher and more.

Grande kicked things off with her spot-on Britney Spears impression, singing a few bars of the 2000 hit “Oops!… I Did It Again.” She also showcased her Cher impression with her rendition of “Believe,” and she later channeled Houston with her performance of “How Will I Know.”

The “God Is a Woman” singer also brought down the house with her take on Celine Dion’s single, “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now.” Grande is known for her pitch-perfect impression of Dion, and her latest tribute to the queen of pop was no exception.

Clarkson, meanwhile, showed off her vocal range with amazing performances of Shania Twain’s “Any Man of Mine,” Alanis Morissette’s “You Oughta Know” and Toni Braxton’s “Un-Break My Heart.”

She also belted out a chill-inducing version of Houston’s “I Will Always Love You,” which was a cover of a song written by Dolly Parton.

It may technically have been a competition, but Grande and Clarkson supported each other throughout the game with harmonies and backup vocals.

Related:

It’s no surprise that these two are on the same musical wavelength. They recently collaborated on a Christmas song, “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me,” which is featured on Clarkson’s holiday album, “When Christmas Comes Around…”

Their fellow “Voice” coaches, Blake Shelton and John Legend, watched their epic faceoff from the sidelines. Grande, Clarkson, Shelton and Legend were competing in teams as part of “That’s My Jam,” which features celebrities facing off in music, dance and trivia games to raise money for charity.