Kelly Clarkson almost fell out of her 'Voice' chair after malfunction

Singer and judge of “The Voice,” Kelly Clarkson, turned her chair Monday for one of the contestants, only to be practically thrown from it after a malfunction.

Clarkson hit her button to spin around for Samuel Wilco on Monday’s episode and enjoyed the rest of his cover of Stevie Wonder’s “Lately.” As Wilco wrapped up, Clarkson applauded and her chair unexpectedly turned back around to face the audience as she shouted in surprise.

“Quit messing with me!” she joked. “I’m in heels!”

“It’s a chair malfunction!” fellow judge John Legend chimed in.

As a stagehand tried to help her, Clarkson exclaimed “Aw, damn!” and the audience laughed.

“So great, it’s great” she added sarcastically as Blake Shelton laughed.

“Why are y’all trying to mess with me?” she exclaimed, trying to get her chair to turn back.

“Hey, uh, congratulations!” Shelton shouted over his shoulder — his chair stuck facing the audience — at Wilco, who had been left standing on the stage during the shenanigans.

Clarkson finally got her chair turned around and added if she ever auditioned for “The Voice,” she would sing “Lately.” In fact, she mouthed along to most of the song as Wilco performed it.

“It’s my jam, I love that song,” she told him.

Clarkson, of course, famously auditioned in 2002 for “American Idol,” performing Madonna’s “Express Yourself” and Etta James’ “At Last” for the judges.

Sadly for Clarkson, Wilco ended up picking Joe Jonas as a coach, but since it’s “The Voice” that doesn’t mean it’s forever! The judges have chances to save eliminated contestants later on in the series or steal them from other teams.

Wilco mentioned the show is one of his wife's favorites and added his family played a role in his coaching decision.

"I've loved watching you, Kelly, and I love everything you do with your artists," he said. "But my kids love you, Nick."