Kelly Bensimon thinks Anna Delvey would be an ‘amazing’ star on ‘RHONY’

Is Anna Delvey ready for TV?

Kelly Bensimon, who starred on the series “Real Housewives of New York” for three seasons, seems to think so.

During a recent appearance on the “Andy Girl’s” podcast, the former model was asked if Delvey, whose real name is Anna Sorokin, should join the “RHONY” cast, to which she responded, “She would be amazing.”

“She would be great,” Bensimon added. “She would be so nasty to everybody and they would be like, ‘Oh my god, how could you be nasty to me? I’m famous!’”

Earlier in the conversation, Bensimon, 53, said that some of her friends have told her that she has spoken to Sorokin in the past, though she has no recollection of ever meeting the infamous con artist.

Bensimon wasn’t sure where they would have met, though her friends said that they had interacted at art parties. However, if they had met at one of those parties, Bensimon claims that she would have remembered Sorokin based on how the fictionalized version of Sorokin in Netflix's “Inventing Anna."

“I would’ve remembered meeting her because if I had met her, she would have been really, really nasty to rich people,” Bensimon explained. “Because when a person’s really wealthy, the last thing that they want to feel is that they don’t know what they’re talking about, so that was her strategy with wealthy people to get power over them. I would’ve remembered that.”

In 2019, Sorokin, who is Russian-born, was convicted on four counts of theft services, three counts of grand larceny and one count of attempted grand larceny after she pretended to be a wealthy German heiress and swindled hundreds of thousands of dollars from banks, friends and hotels. She served nearly four years of prison before she was released on parole in February 2021.

Just six weeks after her release, she was taken into custody by immigration authorities for overstaying her visa. One year later, the inspiration for Netflix’s hit drama “Inventing Anna” is still in the United States and in ICE custody at a facility in Southern California.

It just so happens that “RHONY” is actively looking for new cast members as part of a “rebooting and recasting.” Andy Cohen revealed the news during an interview with Variety last month, explaining that the team is "at a crossroads for ‘RHONY'" after a dismal season 13.

In addition to creating a second series with ex-cast members from the original run, the team is looking for a “multicultural group of friends who really best reflect the most exciting city in the country.”

“We’re looking for a group of women who are real friends, and who are of diverse backgrounds, races and religions,” Cohen, who is an executive producer for “The Real Housewives” franchise, explained of their vision for the new cast.