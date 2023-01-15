Keke Palmer’s chauffeur watches ‘Ginny & Georgia’ for his daughter

Keke Palmer uncovered some touching parenting advice in the most unexpected way.

Palmer, who is pregnant with her first child, shared two tweets on Saturday, Jan. 14 about a recent experience she had with her driver and his decision to watch Netflix’s “Ginny & Georgia” following the release of Season Two.

“At my job today they gave me a chauffeur. He’d been waiting awhile for me to finish & when I got back into the car he was watching Ginny & Georgia,” she tweeted. “I was curious & asked what made him watch, did his kids watch? He said no, just him, to try & understand his daughter better.”

In a follow up message in her Twitter thread, Palmer added, “He literally just thought it would be a show that could help him understand her world a little better and what she could be going through as a teenager.”

The replies of Palmer’s tweets were filled with sweet messages directed toward her chauffeur, with one fan writing, “Literally watching this right now… just reminds me that I’m here to help our children and youth that are suffering silently.”

“I have 5 kids and I do the same,” another user wrote. “They’re all different. Always trying to understand their world.”

One Twitter user called the story “too adorable,” before reflecting on how their own father did the same for them growing up.

“My dad used to watch teen movies with me like Bring It On, Legally Blonde, etc to bond,” they wrote. “Now that I’m grown with a daughter of my own, it’s so cute to think that he may do something similar to try to bond with her a bit.”

Netflix’s “Ginny & Georgia” debuted on the streaming platform on Feb. 24, 2021, earning comparisons to “Gilmore Girls” after the trailer dropped. In a press release at the time, producer Debra J. Fisher called the show a “fun, feel-good ride about women, by women, for everyone; one that depicted a nuanced and complicated mother-daughter relationship, and layered female friendships in a way that isn’t always seen in shows.”

The show has covered several topics throughout the series, including depression, disordered eating, microaggressions, sexuality, therapy, and perhaps above all, the nuances of a mother-daughter relationship. Fisher told TODAY.com earlier this month, “We always want to inspire really meaningful conversations around all of this."

Ginny & Georgia. (L to R) Antonia Gentry as Ginny, Brianne Howey as Georgia in episode 210 of Ginny & Georgia. Cr. Brooke Palmer/Netflix © 2022 Netflix

Actor Brianne Howey, who portrays mother-of-two Georgia Miller on the show, told TODAY.com in an interview that she was “grateful” to have several important conversations in Season Two. One of these moments included a scene in the latter half of the season where her daughter, Ginny, expresses that her mother doesn’t understand what it means to be Black or respect her boundaries.

“For Georgia, it’s a jumping off point for her to have some self-awareness about something she was completely in the dark about,” Howey explained. “Georgia’s never had the luxury of going to therapy or having the time to self reflect and be introspective. She has a very limited toolbox and has been on the run, reimagining (and) redefining her identity every day of her life since she was a child.”