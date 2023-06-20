Is there a right way to text? Keke Palmer thinks so

Keke Palmer does not accept lazy texting.

The topic came up during a live taping of her Wondery podcast "Baby, This Is Keke Palmer," which TODAY.com attended on June 16. Palmer co-hosted the episode with her mom, Sharon Palmer, and partner, Darius Jackson, with whom she shares a child. The episode aired on Amp, Amazon’s live radio app.

While playing a game of who knows the "Akeelah and the Bee" star the best, Palmer and Jackson had to identify Keke Palmer's love language.

The five love languages were introduced by Gary Chapman in his 1992 bestselling book, “The Five Love Languages: How to Express Heartfelt Commitment to Your Mate.”

Jackson easily responded "words of affirmation." Keke Palmer replied, "That is part of me."

Jackson and her mom respectfully disagreed, using their text exchanges as an example. Keke Palmer is pure words of affirmation, they said.

“I promise you, we could go the whole day without seeing each other, but if I don’t text you correctly with the right words or in the phone call, if I don’t say the right things to you, the whole entire day is completely ruined," Jackson said. "She needs to hear the right words.”

"I have to agree with that," Sharon Palmer chimed in. "You better be on point when texting her a--, for real. You say the wrong damn word, it’s like, ‘What do you mean by this?’ and then you get 20 more texts and you have to explain it."

"I am a wordsmith," the "Nope" star said. "I'll let you guys have it."

She said words of affirmation is only one of her love languages. She values physical touch, quality time and acts of service. She's not big on gifts though.

Texting etiquette has become more of a conversation as digital communication continues to replace or augment in-person conversations. TODAY's Al Roker and Dylan Dreyer discussed group text etiquette in 2019 with NBC's Lester Holt.

"Al is known for texting maybe at 3:55 in the morning, which I thought was too early," Dylan said, referring to a previous conversation she and Al had in which they debated whether early morning texts were OK.

Holt asked the million dollar question pertinent to any group chat:

"Do you put your phone on do not disturb?"

"I don't," she confessed, "which I what I got attacked on Twitter for not doing."

Al said he accommodated her despite the online backlash.

"Once I found out that it was too early for you, I took you off the group text," he joked.