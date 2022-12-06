Keke Palmer addresses being called ‘ugly’ without makeup

Keke Palmer has a message for people making hurtful comments about her online.

“I just saw a few comments of ppl saying I was ugly cause I wasn’t wearing any makeup,” tweeted the “Nope” star, 29, on Tuesday. “And I really want y’all to get the help y’all need because makeup isn’t real. I’m beautiful in real life, because of who I am, not what I look like.”

In the same thread, she shared some inspiring words about her own self confidence.

“I wish I could bottle how I feel about myself and sell it,” she wrote. “Because some people take comments to heart and these ppl just say anything. I mean truly it’s insane to say anyone is ugly, but especially me.” She added a string of crying laughing emojis.

Palmer was flooded with supportive messages on Twitter, including a sweet one from “Dahmer” star Niecy Nash.

“Girl let auntie tell you this: hating people ain’t happy. And happy people ain’t hating! Mmmkay,” Nash, 52, tweeted to Palmer, along with the hashtag #youcuteeitherway.

Palmer made headlines over the weekend for confirming her pregnancy during her opening monologue of “Saturday Night Live."

“It’s bad enough when people spread rumors about you but it’s even worse when they’re correct,” said Palmer, after unbuttoning her trench coat to reveal her baby bump.

“I mean, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low because I have a lot of stuff going on,” she added. “People kept coming up to me, ‘Congratulations!’ I’m like, ‘Shh! Can y’all stop? I have a liquor sponsorship on the line!’ Once the check clears, then we can get to the damn baby shower!”

Keke Palmer revealed her pregnancy during her opening monlogue on "Saturday Night Live" on Dec. 3. Will Heath / NBC

Palmer has spoken out in the past against harmful stereotypes. Earlier this year, she weighed in after an online discussion compared her to the singer and actor Zendaya.

“I’d like someone to do a deep-drive on the similarities and differences between Keke Palmer and Zendaya’s careers,” read the original tweet that went viral and sparked a widespread debate.

“This may be one of the clearest examples of how colorism plays out in Hollywood,” the tweet continued. “They were both child-stars, but their mainstream popularity is very different.”

While Palmer did not directly reference this tweet, she argued in her own tweet that, “A great example of colorism is to believe I can be compared to anyone.”

She continued: “I’m the youngest talk show host ever. The first Black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, & the youngest & first Black Cinderella on Broadway. I’m an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS, is Keke Palmer.”