Keith Urban shares adorable story about how he knew Nicole Kidman was 'the one'

After Shepard asked the singer how he knew that he needed to "rise to the occasion" for his now-wife, Urban responded, "That's what happened, definitely."

"She's just the one, that was it," he continued. "She's the one that I was searching for my whole life, and everything not only changed but had to change in me if I was going to go that road. It felt like an ultimate fork-in-the-road moment in my life. It was literally like, 'You either get this right now, or you are never, ever going to get it right. This is your one shot.' Really, it felt so obvious."

"I knew where I was going, and I was going into the light, finally," he added. "It was everything I was looking for and then some. Beyond, just beyond."

Then Shepard asked if Kidman's success has impacted their relationship at all. Shepard revealed that he's had some moments where, in his relationship with wife Kristen Bell, he's fallen into some "ego traps."

Urban replied that he hasn't felt challenged by Kidman's career "because it's only one of the things that is being brought home to contribute to the family."

"It's a big one, but there's so many other things that I can bring that help and blossom the family and protect it and take care of it and grow it, not just fiscally," he explained. "So I bring everything I can most of the time. You have to be brutally honest."

Urban and Kidman have two daughters together, Sunday Rose, 12, and Faith Margaret, 9. Kidman also has two kids with ex-husband Tom Cruise, Connor Cruise, 25, and Isabella Cruise, 27.

Urban and Shepard, both of whom are sober after struggling with addiction, then discussed how their recoveries have affected their lives and families.

Urban said: "It takes me giving more than I want to give to actually live this life I was trying to find. I just was never giving enough, ever."

Kidman has also inspired the singer outside his personal life. He revealed earlier this year that she makes him a better artist.

"What I've learned from her is to be more fearless in artistry and go for the curious place that you want to go to as an artist and don't question it," Urban told host DJ Zane Lowe in an April interview with Apple Music. "Her whole thing is like, 'Oh I'm interested in that. I’m going to go over there.’"

"It’s not like, ‘Oh, can I do it? Should I do it?’ None of that ever comes into it," he added. "She just goes towards something and I’m like, ‘Can you do that?’ She goes, ‘I don’t know, but I’m interested in that.' That fearlessness, and it’s actually not even fearlessness. Fear doesn’t come into it. It’s only curiosity. It’s pure curiosity. She just goes without questioning it.”