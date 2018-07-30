Keith Urban offers heartfelt advice to Demi Lovato after apparent drug overdose

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Keith Urban is offering heartfelt advice to Demi Lovato just days after the 25-year-old pop star was hospitalized for an apparent drug overdose.

The 50-year-old country singer, who's long been candid about his own addiction battle, was asked to share his thoughts about Lovato during his Monday appearance on the Australian morning show Today Extra.

Keith Urban offered heartfelt advice to Demi Lovato following her hospitalization for a suspected drug overdose. Getty Images

"I don’t know anything about her personally,” Urban revealed, but said he'd tell Lovato, “Just (to have) good people around her and a willingness to want to live a different way if that’s what she wants to do. It’s all up to her.”

Urban, who checked into rehab for substance abuse in 2006, opened up about his addiction struggle in a 2016 Rolling Stone interview, revealing he once considered suicide.

“I didn’t seem able to stop. There was no stopping this time. I’d go to sleep, wake up a couple hours later, go at it again, drinking to take the edge off. I remember thinking, ‘I’m probably not going to make it until tomorrow,’” he recalled, adding, “And then I thought, ‘F--k it, I don’t care. It’ll be a relief to not have to. I’ll take an Ambien and at some point I’ll pass.”

The singer and dad — Urban has two daughters, Sunday, 10, and Faith, 7, with wife Nicole Kidman — said it used to pain him that drugs and alcohol had "sucked up so much creative time," which he could have devoted to music.

But now he wonders if those dark days helped make him the man he is today.

"I don’t know what came from that time, other than that I’m where I am," said the star. "Because of, or in spite of, nobody knows and never will."

Lovato, who's also been candid about her battle with drug and alcohol addiction, was rushed from her home to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles last Tuesday following a suspected drug overdose. Sources revealed to NBC News that the Grammy-nominated singer was immediately given Narcan to reverse the effects of the overdose.

A rep for Lovato revealed last Wednesday that the singer was "awake and with her family."