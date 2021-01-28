'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' final-season trailer is emotional and surprising

We will no longer be keeping up with the Kardashians. Well, at least not on their famous show. But, in true "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" form, they aren’t letting us go without a couple of teasers to keep us watching until the very last moment.

The much-anticipated trailer for the 20th and final season dropped Thursday, and though it is a touching look back at 14 years of filming, there are also a couple of must-watch moments, one concerning Khloe Kardashian and the other involving her sister Kourtney.

It’s the end of an era, fam. 😭Join us for the final season of #KUWTK March 18th only on E! pic.twitter.com/QzpKjRK8iQ — Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) January 28, 2021

“I just feel like it’s now time to have another kid,” Khloe Kardashian tells on-again, off-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Though the pair split in 2019 after a cheating episode, they have since been mending their relationship and co-parenting their daughter.

Close watchers of the show will remember in the final episode of last season, Khloe Kardashian told Thompson she loved him but wasn’t in love with him, saying, “Would it be great if I could have this fairy-tale ending? Yes. Just because you have a family with someone also doesn't mean you have to stay with someone if it's not the best fit."

The trailer also has something fans might be hoping for but may be unlikely: the reconciliation of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick. The pair, who were together for nearly a decade and share three children, are seen sleeping on the couch together.

"They're definitely made for each other,” Kendall Jenner says. “Like they're supposed to be together."

The Kardashian-Jenner clan shared back in September they decided to “end this very special journey,” and there are plenty of teary-eyed moments in the trailer, as well as some reminders of everything we’ve seen from this family over a decade and a half of filming.

“Filming has been one of the best experiences of my life,” Kim Kardashian West says. “We didn’t think anyone would be into watching a show about our crazy family.”

While "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" is coming to an end, the family will continue their reign on another platform: It was announced in December the Kardashian-Jenners signed on with Disney for a new project at Hulu.

In the meantime, watch out for the final-season premiere of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," which airs March 18 on E!