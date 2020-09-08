'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' officially ending after 14 years

Who will we keep up with now?!

“Keeping Up with the Kardashians” will air its final season in 2021, Kim Kardashian West announced on Twitter on Tuesday.

“After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years,” she wrote in a statement. “Through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears and the many relationships and children, we’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

She added she “wouldn’t be where I am today” without the show and noted she is grateful to everyone who has watched and supported her and her family over the years.

“This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever,” she said.

In a statement, the Kardashian-Jenner clan said they've decided "as a family to end this very special journey" and that they're saying goodbye "with heavy hearts."

The E! networks added in a statement, "E! has been the home and extended family to the Kardashian-Jenners for what will be 14 years, featuring the lives of this empowering family. Along with all of you, we have enjoyed following the intimate moments the family so bravely shared by letting us into their daily lives. While it has been an absolute privilege and we will miss them wholeheartedly, we respect the family's decision to live their lives without our cameras."

The series debuted on Oct. 14, 2007, and there have been a total of 12 spin-off series since then.

The show returns for its 19th season Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. and the final season will air in early 2021.