Keanu Reeves is melting hearts again with this interaction with a 9-year-old fan

Keanu Reeves voiced his "Toy Story 4" character in the middle of signing an autograph for a young fan, who gushed over his favorite actor playing his favorite character right in front of him.

In a clip posted by IGN to Twitter April 25 that has gone viral, the "John Wick" star meets a 9-year-old named Noah during a signing for his comic book series “BRZRKR” in Los Angeles.

"I'm such a big fan," Noah says as he steps up to where Reeves is sitting.

"You're probably my favorite actor in the whole world! You're the best," Noah later says.

"Oh, my gosh, Noah, thank you," Reeves replies. "Did you see Duke Caboom in 'Toy Story 4?'"

"Yeah!" Noah answered, laughing. "He's my favorite character!"

Reeves then springs into action, changing his voice into the character's and gesturing as Duke does in the movie before saying the character's catchphrase: "Canada's greatest stuntman!"

Reeves and Noah then giggle together.

"I'm glad you liked it," the 58-year-old actor tells his young fan. "I really liked playing Duke Caboom."

The warm exchange did not surprise those who have been following Reeves' career.

"Me too Noah, me too," read one comment on Twitter. "Keanu Reeves is the best. You have picked the nicest and kindest actor for your favorite. So young & wise beyond words."

"He's my favorite actor too," someone else said. "What a genuine interaction bro."

"His enthusiasm has never faltered over all these years, every video I’ve seen of him he maintains the same amount of passion, excitement, and kindness for anyone and anything," another tweeted.

The "Speed" actor is indeed known for his kindness. Last year, a viral video showed him answering random, rapid-fire questions from a young fan at an airport who recognized him.