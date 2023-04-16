Keanu Reeves shares a kiss with Alexandra Grant during rare red carpet appearance together

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant shared a night out together in Los Angeles Saturday, April 15 — PDA included.

The couple, who largely keep their relationship private, held hands as they posed on the red carpet for the MOCA Gala. At one point, they even shared a kiss.

Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves attend the MOCA Gala 2023 at The Geffen Contemporary April 15 in Los Angeles, California. Momodu Mansaray / WireImage

At the gala, held for the the Museum of Contemporary Art, Grant wore a red floral dress, while Reeves sported a black suit paired with a red and navy striped tie.

Their sweet night out comes shortly after Reeves, 58, opened up about his life with Grant, 49.

In an interview with People published March 28, the “John Wick: Chapter 4” star was asked about his“last moment of bliss,” which he answered with a memory of Grant.

“A couple of days ago with my honey,” the “Speed” actor said. “We were in bed. We were connected. We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great.”

“It was just really nice to be together," he added.

Reeves and girlfriend Grant. Momodu Mansaray / WireImage

Reeves and Grant, a visual artist, have been dating for several years. They made their first red carpet appearance in 2019 at the LACMA Art + Film Gala. The pair, who had been longtime friends for over a decade, were photographed holding hands at the event, sending the internet abuzz.

In a March 2020 interview with British Vogue, Grant recalled their debut going viral, saying that "I think every single person I knew called me."

According to the New York Times, Reeves and Grant met in 2009 at a dinner party. They later published a "grown-ups picture book" together in 2011 called "Ode to Happiness" and partnered to create the small publishing house, X Artists’ Books.

Grant originally made the book as a surprise for Reeves, she told British Vogue. Their friends "got the giggles" witnessing her give it to him, and they begged her to publish it, which is how "Ode to Happiness" came to be.

Reeves and Grant at the MOCA Gala 2022 June 4, 2022. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

After making their debut in 2019, they again held hands on the red carpet last June for the 2022 MOCA Gala.

Similar to this year, Reeves lovingly looked into Grant’s eyes as they posed together.