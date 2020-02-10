Keanu Reeves and other stars bring family to the Oscars — see the photos

Keanu Reeves brought a very special lady to the Oscars red carpet: his mother!
The actor — who made headlines in November after making a red carpet appearance at a Los Angeles gala with girlfriend Alexandra Grant — was joined by mom Patricia Taylor at the Academy Awards ceremony Sunday night.
Reeves voiced one of the new characters in “Toy Story 4,” which won the Oscar for best animated feature film.
Reeves wasn’t the only celeb to turn the Oscars into a family affair.
Laura Dern, winner in the best supporting actress category for “Marriage Story,” walked the red carpet with mother (and three-time Oscar nominee) Diane Ladd, plus 18-year-old son Ellery Harper and 15-year-old daughter Jaya Harper.
"Bombshell" star and best actress nominee Charlize Theron also brought her mom: Gerda Jacoba Aletta Maritz.
“Pain and Glory” star Antonio Banderas celebrated his first Oscar nomination on the red carpet with girlfriend Nicole Kimpel and daughter Stella Banderas.