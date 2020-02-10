Keanu Reeves and other stars bring family to the Oscars — see the photos

Sign up for our newsletter

Keanu Reeves brought a very special lady to the Oscars red carpet: his mother!

The actor — who made headlines in November after making a red carpet appearance at a Los Angeles gala with girlfriend Alexandra Grant — was joined by mom Patricia Taylor at the Academy Awards ceremony Sunday night.

Not a bad way to spend a mom-son night out, don't you think? Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Reeves voiced one of the new characters in “Toy Story 4,” which won the Oscar for best animated feature film.

Reeves wasn’t the only celeb to turn the Oscars into a family affair.

It was a family story on the red carpet for Dern. Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Laura Dern, winner in the best supporting actress category for “Marriage Story,” walked the red carpet with mother (and three-time Oscar nominee) Diane Ladd, plus 18-year-old son Ellery Harper and 15-year-old daughter Jaya Harper.

Charlize Theron and mom Gerda Jacoba Aletta Maritz on the red carpet. Wonder who Gerda was rooting for? Amy Sussman / Getty Images

"Bombshell" star and best actress nominee Charlize Theron also brought her mom: Gerda Jacoba Aletta Maritz.

Banderas was nominated in the best actor category for "Pain and Glory." Jordan Strauss / AP

“Pain and Glory” star Antonio Banderas celebrated his first Oscar nomination on the red carpet with girlfriend Nicole Kimpel and daughter Stella Banderas.