Golden Globe winner Ke Huy Quan reunites with Steven Spielberg, the reason he ‘fell in love acting'

Steven Spielberg and Ke Huy Quan had an “Indiana Jones” reunion on the red carpet, complete with a hug and a kiss on the cheek.

Spielberg and Quan both attended the American Film Institute luncheon on Jan. 13 in Los Angeles, where they had a touching exchange on the red carpet. In one photo, they embraced one another in a tight hug. In another, Quan gave Spielberg a peck on the cheek.

When he was 12, Quan starred in “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” as the character Short Round, opposite Harrison Ford in the titular role. Spielberg, 76, directed the first four films in the franchise.

Since that breakout role in 1984, Quan, now 51, has revered Spielberg and celebrates the director’s role in helping him achieve his dreams as an actor.

After the Golden Globes, at which Quan took home the award for best supporting actor, the “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star recapped the evening in an Instagram post featuring a series of photos from the ceremony.

Quan began the post with two photos posing with Spielberg, including a sweet snap of the two hugging.

“What a memorable night at the 80th Golden Globe Awards. I’m so glad I have these pictures to share,” Quan wrote in the caption. “Reuniting with Steven was one of many highlights. I love this man so much. He is the reason why I fell in love with acting. The night was made even more special with him being there.”

While accepting his award, he made room in his emotional speech to thank the beloved director.

"I was raised to never forget where I came from, and to always remember who gave me my first opportunity. I am so happy to see Steven Spielberg here tonight,” Quan said on stage. “Steven, thank you. When I started my career as a child actor in ‘Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom,’ I felt so very lucky to have been chosen.”

Ke Huy Quan accepts the Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once." Getty Images

Quan continued, sharing that as he started to get older, he wondered if his career as a child star had been “just luck."

“For so many years, I was afraid I had nothing more to offer," he said. "No matter what I did, I would never surpass what I achieved as a kid.”

He then credited the filmmaking duo known as the Daniels — Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert — for taking a chance on him, 30 years later.

“They remembered that kid, and they gave me an opportunity to try again," Quan said. "Everything that has happened since has been unbelievable.”

In an interview with Variety on Jan. 14, Quan said that even though viewers couldn’t see it on the screening of the award show, he witnessed Spielberg give him a standing ovation during his speech.

“I could not believe it,” Quan said. “Here is the most successful director of all time. Gave me a standing ovation.”