Katy Perry is mourning the death of the music executive and "big sister" who was instrumental in helping launch her career.

The pop star wrote a touching Instagram post on Tuesday about Angelica Cob-Baehler, the management and publicity executive who died from cancer on Nov. 21 at age 47.

"She was one of the strongest women I have ever known - fighting her cancer like friggin' Rocky, enduring chemo, immunotherapy, a tracheotomy, feeding tubes for months on end, and experimental cancer treatment trials,'' Perry wrote. "I watched her go through many stages for over a year, but a few things remained constant: her sarcastic/wicked sense of humor, her positive outlook, and the incredible love she had for her family."

Cob-Baehler first championed Perry's career at Columbia Records, where "she practically willed me into existence as a young artist," Perry wrote.

Perry made an album for Columbia that was never released but remained close with Cob-Baehler. After the executive moved to Virgin Records in 2005, she helped shepherd Perry's 2008 hit album "One of the Boys," as well as the follow-up smash, "Teenage Dream," according to Variety.

"She was like a big sister to me, showing me the ropes and always having my back,'' Perry wrote. "She never became a yes-person and was quick to check me when I needed checking - that was family."

Cob-Baehler also worked with artists like John Mayer, The Offspring, System of a Down and O'Shea Jackson Jr., who's the son of Ice Cube.

Cob-Baehler is survived by her husband, Chapman, and her two daughters.

"As for me, I’ll never let them forget that Angelica embodied the angel in her name, was a woman of incredible integrity and character, a massive giver, and a DOPE human being,'' Perry wrote.

"She may be gone from this place, but she will never be forgotten. Rest in power, my angel, and don’t worry, we got Chapman and the girls."