Katy Perry says she 'lost her smile' after split from Orlando Bloom in 2017

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are happily engaged and expecting their first child together, but the pair's path to love hit a roadblock when they temporarily split in 2017.

Now, Perry, 35, is opening up about the depression she experienced during the breakup, which got so intense, she contemplated suicide. "I lost my smile," the "Roar" singer told "Q on CBC" radio host Tom Power. "I don't know if my smile was ever fully, like, authentically mine, but I was riding on the high of a smile for a long time, which was the validation and love and admiration from the outside world."

"And then that shifted," she continued. "My career was on this trajectory when it was going up, up, up, up, up, up, up and then I had the smallest shift, not that huge from an outside perspective. But for me it was seismic."

The couple's split coincided with the release of Perry's fifth studio album, "Witness," which met with mixed reviews.

Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child together this summer. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

"'I had given so much out, and it literally kind of broke me in half. I had broken up with my boyfriend, who is now my baby daddy-to-be," she explained, adding, "I just crashed."

Looking back, "American Idol" host calls that period a "necessary brokenness," one that taught her to be more grateful for the good in her life.

"It was so important for me to be broken so that I could find my wholeness in a whole different way. And be more dimensional than just living my life like a thirsty pop star all the time," she explained.

"Gratitude," Perry added, "is probably the thing that saved my life, because if I didn't find that I would have wallowed in my own sadness and probably just jumped. But I found the ways to be grateful."