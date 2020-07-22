Katy Perry explains why her feud with Taylor Swift lasted so long

It's been a year since Katy Perry and Taylor Swift put their long-standing feud to rest, and Perry is finally opening up about their decision to reconnect.

On a new episode of the Howard Stern Show, the pop star reflected on her yearslong rift with Swift and explained why it took so long for them to shake their bad blood.

“Gossip in life can take the elevator but the truth takes the stairs. It just takes time,” she said.

The two famously reunited in the video for Swift's song "You Need to Calm Down" and dressed in coordinating hamburger and french fry costumes. Both singers also announced their truce on Instagram, with Swift captioning her post "A happy meal 🍔 🍟 💗" and Perry writing "This meal is BEEF-free #MeatFreeMonday 🍔♥️🍟"

Perry, who is pregnant with her first child, told Stern she was really excited to make a surprise cameo in the video for one special reason.

“What I’m so grateful for is we did get to make up publicly and got to be an example of redemption for young girls,” she said.

Perry still thinks that any drama that existed between her and Swift was blown out of proportion, and expressed concern that female artists are often pitted against each other in her industry.

“You never see, like, articles about Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber in a fight or Shawn Mendes and Niall Horan in a fight,” she said. “It's gonna take audiences and media and artists a lot of just shifting of consciousness.”

These days, Perry and Swift are "super friendly" and are happy they were able to put their differences aside.

"I always wanted the best for her and now we can talk about the best we want for each other," she said.

Last month, Perry even received some surprising news about Swift during a radio interview. When the host told the singer she might be ninth cousins with Swift, she had the best reaction ever: "Well, we fight like cousins!"

Perry even said she'd be open to taking a blood test to test the theory. We'd definitely like to see the results of that one!