Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's ex Miranda Kerr share a candid chat about motherhood

Miranda Kerr and Katy Perry spoke candidly about motherhood and their "modern family" during an Instagram Live chat Tuesday promoting Kerr's skin care line.

The lives of the supermodel and pop singer have become intertwined in recent years. Perry is now engaged to and shares baby daughter Daisy with actor Orlando Bloom, Kerr's ex-husband and father to her son Flynn, 9. Kerr has since gotten remarried to Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel and welcomed two more sons, Hart, 2, and Myles, 1.

During their conversation, Kerr and Perry talked about how their families influence each other: Kerr is "the most health conscious" member of their collective clan, according to Perry, and her diet and exercise routines influence Bloom, who Perry joked is "an Adonis."

"You help encourage him and he helps encourage me, and it's so funny, whenever it's time for Flynn to come over to our house, Flynn will always bring this amazing nugget of knowledge on either skin care or food," Perry said.

Kerr noted that she had been taking an online course at Stanford University about health and diet, which Perry praised.

"You've got three kids and you're going to college and you run a massive company," Perry said. "It's very admirable."

"The kids are just my No. 1 love, as you know," Kerr replied. "It's just the best thing in the world, being a mom."

Related:

Perry agreed, saying that she had found motherhood to be "the most fulfilling" job in her life.

"I got the opportunity to climb every single mountain, especially career-wise, and see those views, and a lot of them I was really grateful for," Perry said. "But there was no feeling like the feeling when I had my daughter. I mean, that was like all the love that I was ever searching for. It was like, bam!"

Kerr called having children the "heart opener of all heart openers," and Perry said that after years of having her music and performance "validated by the outside world," she loves experiencing "unwavering, unconditional love" from her daughter.

"The love from your children is constant and unconditional and isn't based on what you have, what you don't have, what career, what products, and so that's definitely made me feel so full," Perry said. "Nothing is really being asked of me just to be a mother, and that comes naturally. Of course some milk, and some cuddles, and 'change my diaper.'"

"There's no feeling like it," Perry continued. "I'm so glad I didn't keep bulldozing ahead. It's amazing to have this opportunity to be a business woman, but at 36 and at 35 or 34, when I was like, 'OK, I'm ready,' I'm so glad I made the conscious decision to try and do that, because I didn't want to miss out on that opportunity. I'm so glad I didn't miss out on that opportunity and put some real intention into it. It's been the best thing, but you know that, because you've got three."

"Three boys!" Kerr replied. "Can you believe it? Three boys of all things. I mean, it's wild. I still pinch myself. I feel so lucky to be a mum. It's just the best."