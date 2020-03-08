Pregnancy looks good on Katy Perry! Thursday, the 35-year-old singer dropped a bombshell in her new video "Never Worn White" by announcing her pregnancy. The singer and soon-to-be mom is expecting her first child with fiancé, Orlando Bloom, 43, and on Saturday, she was happy to show off her bump.

In her first public appearance since the big reveal, Perry posed for pictures at the ICC Women's World Cup 2020 Final in Melbourne, Australia.

"Hoping you’re coming to celebrate these incredible women on #internationalwomensday with me @mcg!" she posted along with a series of photos that clearly show off her baby bump. Perry is absolutely glowing in a colorful, form-fitting dress, and smiles as she poses with the female cricket players.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

The "Firework" singer is set to perform two songs to get the proceedings underway on Sunday, and then another set after the match.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 07: Singer Katy Perry poses with the Indian Cricket Team during the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup Media Opportunity at Melbourne Cricket Ground on March 07, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) Ryan Pierse / Getty Images

"I’ll be the one waddling about on stage with a sprained thumb 👍🏻" she wrote, tagging @t20worldcup and adding the hashtags #womenneverquit and #help, apparently due to the fact that she's nursing a small injury (which — of course — is completely overshadowed by the appearance of a human growing inside her!).

Perry told Ryan Seacrest on his radio show that she's relieved she no longer has to try to hide her pregnancy. She also took to Twitter to thank her fans for their support following the big reveal.

love u guys so much. was a bit nervous about sharing something so personal like the song n the bump n I hv never gotten this much love n support, it’s overwhelmingly lovely. thank u 🥺♥️ #NeverWornWhite #babycat — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 6, 2020

“love u guys so much. was a bit nervous about sharing something so personal like the song n the bump n I hv never gotten this much love n support, it’s overwhelmingly lovely. thank u," she posted.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 07: Singer Katy Perry poses during the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup Media Opportunity at Melbourne Cricket Ground on March 07, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) Ryan Pierse / Getty Images

On Instagram, she also shared a peek at the video for "Never Worn White."

"Let’s just say it’s gonna be a jam packed summer..." she captioned the clip of the video, which shows her looking like an expectant earth mother in a white gown.

This will be the first child for Katy Perry — her fiancé Orlando Bloom shares a son, Flynn, 9, with his ex, Miranda Kerr.