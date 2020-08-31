Katy Perry says she entered 'really dark time' after 2017 split from Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry is getting candid again about the depression she dealt with after her 2017 split from her now fiancé, Orlando Bloom.

The "Never Really Over" singer and her actor beau announced last week that they'd welcomed their first child, daughter Daisy Dove, but during a chat with the Australian TV program "60 Minutes," Perry described entering a "dark time" after the couple's temporary breakup.

"I was in a really dark time during 2017 and 2018. I was clinically depressed and couldn't get out of bed. I had to go on a journey to understand why — why I basically let someone else be responsible for my happiness," said Perry, 35.

The "American Idol" host, who's long been honest about her mental health struggles, also opened up about her marriage to actor and comedian Russell Brand.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been dating since 2016. The couple recently welcomed their first child, a daughter named Daisy Dove. Getty Images

"It was the first kind of breaking of my idealistic mind. I was having great success at 23 and 24 and 25. Then I met someone who was interesting and stimulating. It was just like a tornado, it was just like everything happening at once," she said of meeting the "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" star.

The former couple were married from 2010 until 2012, with Perry describing the union as a challenging one.

"I always really resonated with friction and resistance and challenges and I know that inherently, that like, 'OK, it's going to take a lot of work, but, ooh, we're going to get somewhere great,'' she explained. "Or, 'It's going to be a like a beautiful diamond. All this pressure is going to turn into a beautiful diamond.'"

The new mom described her relationship with Bloom, 43, as "solid."

"It is a healthy frictional, very open, very communicative, nothing-is-swept-under-the-mat-type of relationship," she said, explaining that the couple knows how to respectfully disagree with each other.

"If we can get to the end of our lives together, we will be each other's greatest teachers," she added.

As for parenthood, Perry said she and Bloom are thrilled about welcoming Daisy Dove.

"I'm just excited for our new adventure," she gushed.

