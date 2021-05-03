Katy Perry bleached her eyebrows to become Tinker Bell — see pics

Never underestimate Katy Perry's willingness to go 100% all in for a role.

Including the role of an "American Idol" judge dressed up like Tinker Bell.

Katy "Tinker Bell" Perry is on the job at "American Idol." Eric McCandless / ABC

Sunday night, the ABC singing competition series held a Disney night (good synergy with the network's parent company, which is ... well, Disney), which allowed her to get her whole fairy on (though fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan kept things down-to-earth without costumes). But she didn't just wear a costume and slap on some wings; no sir.

Perry went so far as to dye her eyebrows.

She shared a behind-the-scenes video of the dyeing process on Instagram Sunday:

"legolas's gf flyin in hot with a pouch full of pixie dust to throw on anyone who doesn’t believe we have the best top 10 in @americanidol history," she wrote in the caption.

To interpret all of that: Perry's engaged to Orlando Bloom, who played the archer elf Legolas in the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy; Tinker Bell is a character from "Peter Pan" whose self-generated pixie dust has to be shaken on people to let them fly. And you have to clap if you believe in fairies, or they die — according to the "Pan" universe.

Perry as Tinker Bell, and Orlando Bloom as Legolas in "Lord of the Rings." ABC

Meanwhile, Bloom chimed in on the Instagram feed comments with a slew of emoji, including ones for fire and love. Perry and Bloom share a daughter, Daisy, who was born in August 2020.

After the show, Perry posted Instagram photos of herself in full costume behind the judges' table, noting, "Going to go dye my brows back now."

You can fly, Katy Perry! You can fly! Eric McCandless / ABC

Lightening eyebrows is having a bit of a moment; Kim Kardashian showed off a bleached look late last month, too.

This isn't even the first time Perry (who already has a rep for creative fashion ideas) got dressed up for the show: In 2020, she dressed up as a big bottle of hand sanitizer and, later, a giant roll of toilet paper.

That's worth clapping about!

