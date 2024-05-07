IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Wait, is Katy Perry at the Met Gala? Fake images go viral, fool people

People said Perry was the "best dressed" of the evening – but the photo wasn't real.
By Elena Nicolaou

As people take in the fashion of the 2024 Met Gala, they’re also falling for looks that never existed.

An image of what appears to be Katy Perry wearing a floral dress has racked up nearly 300,000 likes on X.

The image appears to be created in line with the 2024 Met Gala dress code, “The Garden of Time.” Many stars had floral-inspired looks at the event.

The origins of the image are unclear, but people online are concluding it is AI-generated. There is no confirmation the image is AI-generated.

However, the image was definitely not taken at the Met Gala, as it was first posted on April 18, weeks before the Costume Institute Benefit unfolded on the evening of May 6.

Still, the image was shared multiple times the evening of the Met Gala, as people declared Perry had the “best dress so far.

Another seemingly fake image of Perry wearing seemingly “Garden of Time“-inspired garb also gained attention. A seemingly fake image of Rihanna also appears to be circulating. Rihanna has yet to arrive to the event.It’s also unclear whether Perry will actually attend the 2024 event. Her last Met Gala was in 2022. 

As people caught on to the fake images, they became a topic of conversation the night of Met Gala, as people posted about feeling “fooled.”

“That Katy Perry pic defs fooled me. Crazy cause I thought she looked a little off but I didn’t think to much and kept it pushing. This is the future,” one X user wrote.

Interestingly, Perry liked the image of herself. TODAY.com has reached out to Perry’s reps for comment.

Elena Nicolaou

Elena Nicolaou is a senior entertainment editor at Today.com, where she covers the latest in TV, pop culture, movies and all things streaming. Previously, she covered culture at Refinery29 and Oprah Daily. Her superpower is matching people up with the perfect book, which she does on her podcast, Blind Date With a Book.