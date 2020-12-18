Katie Holmes' boyfriend posts sweet birthday message for her — see the pic

Katie Holmes is celebrating her 42nd birthday with a new love by her side.

The actor's chef boyfriend, Emilio Vitolo Jr., on Friday shared a black-and-white photo of Holmes sitting on his lap. The smitten couple are looking at each other in the photo with big smiles.

"The most amazing, kindest, beautiful person. Every time I see your face it makes me smile. Happy Birthday !!! I love you !!" Vitolo, 33, wrote alongside the photo.

Holmes reposted the birthday shoutout on her Instagram story and replied to Vitolo in the comments on his post.

"Thank you so much my Love," she wrote, alongside five red heart emoji. "I love u too!!!!!!"

The couple were first linked in early September. Since then, Holmes and Vitolo have been photographed out and about in New York City, where they haven't been shy about public displays of affection.

Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. out for a walk in New York City in September MEGA / Getty Images / GC Images

In addition to her new relationship, Holmes has become a bit of a 2020 pandemic fashion icon. The former "Dawson's Creek" star continues to master an effortlessly chic look, pairing comfortable trousers with fitted, basic shirts. She recently added a matching blazer to her outfit to keep her warm as temperatures dropped. And of course Holmes doesn't leave home without the required accessory for current times: a face mask.