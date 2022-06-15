Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten walk hand in hand at her film premiere

Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III seem to be enjoying each other's company.

On Tuesday, Holmes, 43, and the Grammy-nominated composer, 33, posed for photos on the red carpet at the premiere of Holmes' new film, "Alone Together," at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City.

Bobby Wooten III (L) and Katie Holmes attend the premiere of "Alone Together" during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theater in New York City. Theo Wargo / Getty Images

On the red carpet, they held hands and displayed big smiles as they posed next to each other.

For the premiere, Holmes wore a summery white dress that she paired with a nude clutch. Wooten paired a white button-up shirt with dark green pants.

Bobby Wooten III (L) and Katie Holmes attend "Alone Together" premiere during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theater on June 14, 2022, in New York. Theo Wargo / Getty Images

The duo first made their red carpet appearance together in late May, when they attended The Moth’s 25th Anniversary gala, The Silver Ball, at Spring Studios in New York City.

Wooten showed up at the event, where he presented honoree David Byrne with the 2022 Moth Storyteller of the Year Award, with Holmes by his side.

That night, Wooten told Us Weekly that he was "happy to have (Katie) here as my date," and reportedly held hands with Holmes on the red carpet.

Bobby Wooten III and Katie Holmes attend The Moth Ball 25th Anniversary Gala at Spring Studios on May 26, 2022 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

The pair first grabbed attention when they were seen holding hands in April, then they were spotted sharing a kiss in May, according to Us Weekly.

The last time that Holmes was known to be in a relationship was in late 2020 when she dated Emilio Vitolo Jr. But after several months of dating, they called it quits.

The "Dawson's Creek" alum shares her 16-year-old daughter, Suri, with her ex-husband Tom Cruise.