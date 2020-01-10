Katie Couric honors late husband on what would have been his 64th birthday

Katie Couric posted a sweet photo gallery of her late husband on Thursday, in honor of what would have been his 64th birthday.

Jay Monahan died of colon cancer in 1998, leaving behind Couric and their two daughters, Carrie and Ellie. On Thursday, Couric posted family photos of Monahan with the kids before his death, writing “we love you and miss you everyday.”

She added they were celebrating his birthday.

“You completed our January trifecta of bdays...the 5th, the 7th and the 9th. There must be something cosmic about that,” she wrote. “You live on in your girls and in our hearts.”

Couric rounded out her post with a quote from Elisabeth Kübler-Ross, a psychiatrist who wrote the 1969 international best-selling book, “On Death and Dying.”

“Love is really the only thing we can possess, keep with us and take with us,” Couric quoted.

Couric has posted heartfelt messages about her late husband in the past; in June, she wrote a touching remembrance to Monahan on what would have been their 30th anniversary.

"Dear Jay...It’s June 10th 2019 and today would have been our 30th anniversary,'' she wrote. "I hope you would be proud of the way I’ve lived my life and know you’d be proud of your girls who have grown into incredible young women.”

After her husband’s death, Couric continued to advocate for colon cancer awareness — even getting a colonoscopy on air in 2000 as part of her mission.

She remarried in 2014 to financier John Molner but clearly keeps Monahan close to her heart.