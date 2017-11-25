Katie Cassidy reveals her father David Cassidy's last words in an emotional tweet

Katie Cassidy took to Twitter Friday to share her father David’s Cassidy’s last words, and a lesson she’s trying to take from them as she deals with her grief.
David Cassidy's daughter Katie reveals late actor's last wordsPlay Video - 0:35
“Words can’t express the solace our family’s received from all the love & support during this trying time,” wrote the 30-year-old “Arrow” actress.
“My father’s last words were ‘So much wasted time.’ This will be a daily reminder for me to share my gratitude with those I love as to never waste another minute ... thank you.”
Cassidy died at age 67 on Tuesday after being hospitalized with organ failure. The actor and singer rose to worldwide fame in the 1970s for his role on the hit TV show “The Partridge Family.”
Katie Cassidy’s relationship with her father had ups and downs. She was raised by her mother, model Sherry Williams, and her stepfather Richard Benedon.
In a joint interview with People in 2009, Cassidy said while he didn’t parent her, he was “always here and totally nonjudgmental.” Katie Cassidy added, “it’s nice when your dad can be your friend.”
In February however, he told People the two were no longer in contact, but he was proud of the woman she had become.
That same month, he revealed he was battling dementia, following concerts where he struggled to remember words to songs he had been singing for 50 years.
Over the decades, the singer has been forthcoming about other personal issues, including his struggles with alcoholism and bankruptcy.
Since his passing, celebrates and fans have taken to social media to mourn the late actor. His younger half-brother, Shaun, also opened up about the loss on Twitter.