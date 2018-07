Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

KLG and Hoda have a chat about actress Mila Kunis, who recently opened up about how she told her mother she was dating now-husband Ashton Kutcher for the first time. KLG then shares the story of her own parents meeting her late husband, Frank Gifford. “They just got along great from the very beginning – well they were the same age,” said Kathie Lee.