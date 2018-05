share tweet pin email

On the morning after the Met Gala, Kathie Lee and Hoda review the celebrity fashions, including Rhianna’s “pope hat” (“more like King Tut than the pope,” KLG thinks) and Kim Kardashian in Versace (“she looked like an Oscar,” KLG says). Hoda chooses Jennifer Lopez as the most glamorous celebrity of the night, but Kathie Lee chooses Kendall Jenner (after all, she is KLG’s goddaughter).