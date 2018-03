share tweet pin email

Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb have both hit The New York Times best-seller lists. Hoda’s “I’ve Loved You Since Forever” is at the top of the children’s list, and Kathie Lee’s “The Rock, the Road, and the Rabbi” is No. 2 on the Advice, How-To and Miscellaneous list. “Everyone go pick up these books!” Donnadorable recommends.