March 14, 2019, 5:43 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb will celebrate 11 years of hosting the fourth hour of TODAY together next month, but it'll be a bittersweet celebration.

That's because when that anniversary approaches, so does Kathie Lee's exit.

The beloved member of the TODAY family announced that news in December, and now, she's opening up about that decision again in a new interview with her on and off-screen BFF.

Kathie Lee and Hoda laughed and cried while reflecting on their time working together the past 11 years. SiriusXM/YouTube

Kathie Lee recently sat down with Hoda for a SiriusXM radio chat, and the duo shared a clip from that discussion on the fourth hour Thursday.

In it, Hoda asked KLG what she would write in her journal when her final day on the air arrives.

"'Why am I leaving?' That's what I'd probably write," she said, near tears.

But after giving it a moment's thought, she noted that she won't be "leaving the things that matter."

Instead, "I'm leaving a building. I'm leaving a certain job." As she placed her hand over her heart, she added, "I'm not leaving Hoda. I'm not leaving my dear friends at NBC that have been there for me through the years. I'm setting out on the rest of my journey."

A journey she intends to fill with movies, music and new adventures. In fact, she already has one adventure planned.

"Hoda's going to get on a plane with me the minute we end that (final) show, and she's going to go and we're going to have a girls' weekend," she explained to the audience gathered. "We're going to have many girls' weekends."

Hoda, feeling the emotion of the moment every bit as much, added a quiet "mmhmm" in response.

And there's another event or two her pal is planning ahead for — like maybe a wedding.

"I'm going to be at Haley's wedding," Kathie Lee said, looking ahead to Hoda's little girl's big day. But then she thought that maybe she was looking too far ahead. "Let's make it Hoda's wedding in my backyard! First things first."

Hoda, along with the audience, got a good laugh at that heavy hint.

Catch the full chat when it airs on SiriusXM's TODAY Show Radio (channel 108) on Monday, March 25.