Kathie Lee Gifford has found the perfect way to celebrate her friend Hoda Kotb's birthday: with wine and cupcakes.

In a new Instagram post, the former fourth hour co-host sent a sweet birthday shoutout to her pal and shared a photo of them together on the TODAY set with some delightful beverages in their hands.

"Everyone, please join me in raising a glass to my dear friend, who I love to describe as an Egyptian goddess and Sunshine in a Bottle. Happy Birthday, Hoda-woman @hodakotb!" she wrote.

She later made sure her friend's day was extra sweet and also sent along some colorful cupcakes.

Kathie Lee, who so happens to share a birthday month with Hoda and will be turning 68 on Aug. 16, wasn't the only member of the TODAY family to share their well wishes with the birthday girl. Savannah Guthrie also posted a sweet message to her co-host on Instagram and shared a pair of behind-the-scenes photos.

"let’s hear it for our sunshine @hodakotb who makes every day brighter… happy birthday sweet friend. Love you so," she wrote.

The birthday tributes for Hoda kept rolling in, as country crooner Reba McEntire also sent her friend some love on social media. "Happy birthday @hodakotb! Hope you have a wonderful day! #HappyBirthdayHoda 🎂🎉🥳," she wrote and shared the most adorable photo of the two.

Hoda, 57, got her birthday celebration started over the weekend and shared a photo from a family get-together.

In the snapshot, Hoda poses with her fiancé, Joel Schiffman, their two daughters, Haley, 4, and Hope, 2, as well as mom Sami, sister Hala and brother Adel. The birthday girl is also joined by her nieces Hannah and Ella for the special occasion.

"My kinda birthday 🥳 🎂🎉," she captioned the post.

Several of Hoda's TODAY colleagues commented with their birthday love, including Al Roker, who wrote, "Happy Birthday to ya. Happy Birthday to ya Happy Birthdayyyy."

Jenna Bush Hager chimed in too, writing, "Surrounded by love. So thankful for you! Happiest birthday @hodakotb. ❤️❤️"