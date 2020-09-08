Kathie Lee Gifford shares message of gratitude after her children's weddings

Sign up for our newsletter

Kathie Lee Gifford is one proud mother!

The former co-host of the fourth hour of TODAY is beaming after son Cody Gifford, 30, married Erika Brown, 29, over the weekend, wrapping up a busy wedding season for the family that also included Kathie Lee’s other child, daughter Cassidy, tying the knot with Ben Wierda back in June.

Kathie Lee took to social media to express just how thrilled she is that both of her children have found their soulmates.

But I have stilled and quieted my soul; like a weaned child with its mother, like a weaned child is my soul within me. Psalm131:2. So grateful for all my blessings, especially my happily married children.🎶 — Kathie Lee Gifford (@KathieLGifford) September 8, 2020

Cody and Cassidy are Kathie Lee’s kids with her late husband, Frank Gifford, who died in 2015. Cody and Erika got engaged in 2019.

On Monday, Kathie Lee celebrated the nuptials on Instagram with a photo of the newlyweds.

"God gave us a glorious day to celebrate this glorious couple," she captioned a photo of the lovebirds. "So grateful."

Kathie Lee’s former co-host, Hoda Kotb, also shared in the joy of Cody and Erika's big day and posted the same photo.

“Congrats Cody and Erica,” she wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

The new Erika Gifford also celebrated the occasion with her own photo of her and her new husband.

"𝐻𝑎𝑝𝑝𝑖𝑙𝑦 𝐸𝑣𝑒𝑟 𝐴𝑓𝑡𝑒𝑟," she wrote, along with a white heart emoji and "𝑚𝑎𝑡𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑤 19:6."