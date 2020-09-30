Kathie Lee Gifford shares advice on fame for goddaughters Kylie and Kendall Jenner

Kathie Lee Gifford might not see much of her superstar goddaughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, but she still has plenty of advice that she'd share with them.

During an appearance on Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Cohen asked Kathie Lee just what advice she'd give Kendall, 24, and Kylie, 23.

"I would tell them, first of all, 'Stay close to God' — and sometimes they do!" she said. "I would tell them to be true to themselves and that's about it. That's what I'd tell anybody."

Kathie Lee said that no matter how famous the Jenner sisters might get, she'll always "adore" them.

"They're not superstars or billionaires when they come into this world, they were just my dear friend's children," she said. "That's what celebrities are anyway, at the end of the day. We're just people."

She added that she would also caution Kylie and Kendall, and any other celebrities, from getting too invested in the culture of fame.

"We have a celebrity-crazed culture, and we put people on pedestals that we're not made for," Kathie Lee said. "People aren't supposed to sit where only God should sit, on a pedestal. We make huge mistakes when we make our idols out of human beings, because they're going to topple and fall. Unfortunately in our culture people love to see the fall."

Kathie Lee also shared a guiding principle of her own: To never seek joy in someone else's unfortunate situation.

"I hate to see people ruined or destroyed," she said. "There's a scripture that always goes through my mind when these things happen. I say 'There but for the grace of God go I,' because it could happen to me, too. What does it profit a person if they gain the whole world and lose your very soul? People sell out for celebrity. They really, really do. ... It's heartbreaking."