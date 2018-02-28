See Kathie Lee Gifford's moving new music video for 'Love Me to Death'

share tweet pin email

When she's not busy bringing us laughs, lessons and inspiration, Kathie Lee Gifford somehow still finds time to make beautiful music — and we've got her latest release right here.

On Wednesday, TODAY's multitalented co-anchor debuted her new music video for "Love Me to Death" on the show, and as her on-air partner Hoda Kotb plainly put it, "You did it!"

She really did.

The clip features both Kathie Lee and Grammy-winning songwriter Brett James in the studio, as they joined forces for a ballad that's equal parts soulful and sensual.

"What a way to go, what a way to die / If just once in my life I get to feel this alive / With you so good and tender / In that sweet moment of surrender," the duo harmonized. Then Kathie Lee broke away with the lyrics, "When I closed my eyes and held my very breath / And let you love me to death."

At the end of the video, she said of the recording, "That's our baby."

It's a baby they can be proud of — and it's just the beginning.

Kathie Lee has a lot more than music coming out. She's currently filming an independent movie that shares the same title as this song, and she's planning to share even more tunes from it with TODAY along the way.

"There's five songs, and over the next nine months or so, we're going to let you guys in on it," she said.

And like her new release, the videos for each song will give viewers a glimpse of the process behind it.

"Love Me to Death" — the song, not the film — is now available on iTunes.