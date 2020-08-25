Kathie Lee Gifford pays tribute to late friend Regis Philbin on his 89th birthday

Regis Philbin's memory continues to live on.

Kathie Lee Gifford, who hosted "Live with Regis and Kathie Lee" alongside Philbin for 15 years, paid tribute to her dear friend on Tuesday, on what would have been the legendary broadcaster's 89th birthday.

"Today would have been our wonderful friend Regis Philbin's 89th birthday," Kathie Lee wrote on Twitter. "Sending heartfelt prayers and warmest wishes for peace and comfort to his beautiful family who miss him even more than we do."

Today would have been our wonderful friend Regis Philbin‘s 89th birthday. Sending heartfelt prayers and warmest wishes for peace and comfort to his beautiful family who miss him even more than we do🙏🏻 — Kathie Lee Gifford (@KathieLGifford) August 25, 2020

Philbin died July 24 at the age of 88.

Kathie Lee's tribute prompted fans to reply with some of their favorite memories of Philbin over the years.

"He was just the absolute best! And those days of you (two) side by side every morning (are) golden! So many of us feel like you both were part of our families," said one fan on Twitter. "And so we celebrate his home-going & his life— happy first birthday in heaven, Reeg!"

"Sweet Regis!!! Thinking of him and of course Joy and the girls," another fan added. "The world is a sadder place without him."

For Kathie Lee, Regis was more than just her other half on morning television who was quick to crack a joke or ask about her husband and kids. He was one of her best friends.

There are no words to fully express the love I have for my precious friend, Regis. I simply adored him and every day with him was a gift," the former co-host of TODAY's fourth hour wrote on Instagram after his death. "We spent 15 years together bantering and bickering and laughing ourselves silly — a tradition and a friendship we shared up to this very day."

Kathie Lee, 67, opened up on TODAY days after Philbin's death about having lunch with Regis and his wife, Joy, a few weeks earlier.

"I was just so grateful the Lord gave me that final time," Kathie Lee said on TODAY. "And it was so precious because when I talked to Joy the day that I found out right after he had passed, she said, 'Kathie, he hadn't laughed in a long, long time.' She said, 'I was so worried about him.'"

"That will forever be a precious gift the Lord gave me, that I got to laugh again with one of my best friends in all my lifetime," Kathie Lee added.