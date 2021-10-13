Kathie Lee Gifford opens up about her kids' 'wonderful' 2nd wedding celebrations

Kathie Lee Gifford is opening up about her children's recent wedding celebrations — and sharing her own secrets to a healthy, lasting marriage.

The former TODAY co-host spoke with Shop TODAY's Jill Martin and shared the details about the second celebrations that each of her children recently had in a candid Instagram Live.

Both of her children had pandemic weddings. Her daughter Cassidy wed Ben Wierda in June 2020, and her son Cody married Erika Brown in September of the same year.

Cassidy's wedding, celebrated at Wierda's family farm in Michigan, was simple and casual, but for the second celebration she "did all the glam and the glitz."

Kathie Lee celebrated her daughter's wedding with a special ceremony this weekend. Michael Kovac / Getty Images for COTA

"She could never have her party and wear her dress and all of that. We had that weekend this past weekend here in Nashville at my friend’s place, called Acme and Seed ... The greatest party place you’ll ever see in your life," Kathie Lee said. "It was wonderful for so many different reasons. Number one she finally got to wear that glorious Monique Lhuillier dress that I paid for … And I will be paying for for a long, long time!"

While it was exciting to finally unveil the dress, KLG said the highlight was watching Cassidy and Ben speak their vows a second time.

"Now, remember, the last time I saw Cassidy do her vows she was wearing a $30 dress off-the-rack, barefoot, at her husband's family farm in Michigan, and hadn't gotten a pedicure ... This time she was all decked out, everything, everything," Kathie Lee recalled. "The spray tan, the nails, the hair, whatever we people do anymore. Magnificent but not any more beautiful than she was in a little $30 off-the-rack dress on a farm with the man she loves."

Cody's second celebration took place just over a month ago in Connecticut. Kathie Lee said that at both ceremonies, she and her family were able to see loved ones they hadn't seen in a long time.

"We saw people we haven’t seen in almost two years now because of COVID ... It's just wonderful to see people you love," Kathie said.

Kathie Lee Gifford's son got married during the pandemic and held a second celebration a month and a half ago. Nathan Congleton / NBC

Kathie Lee also shared some of her most important relationship advice. She was married to her second husband, Frank Gifford, for nearly 30 years before he passed away in 2015. She separated from her first husband, Paul Johnson, in 1982 after six years of marriage.

"They married well. They took their time ... I was friends with Frank for four years before we got married. I think if you take the time to get to know someone, and learn to love them ... the chances of your marriage lasting and becoming deeper and deeper as the years go by are predicated on friendship. they have a much better chance of lasting if you're friends first," Kathie Lee explained.

Kathie Lee and Frank Gifford were married from 1986 until his death in 2015. Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic

Another piece of advice? Remember how important a sense of humor can be. Jill recalled Kathie Lee giving her similar advice while she was on the "relationship rollercoaster."

"Make sure you're kind to each other and you laugh a lot," Kathie Lee said. "You keep things in perspective. You have to. Laughter is good for the soul. ... The lack of it can dry up your bones. ... We're supposed to get through everything in life basically with joy."

