Kathie Lee Gifford's new movie is coming out soon! Here are the details

Kathie Lee Gifford's new movie has a release date!

The former fourth hour of TODAY co-host stars opposite Craig Ferguson in the upcoming romantic comedy "Then Came You."

"Then Came You" will get an on-demand and digital release next month. Vertical Entertainment

The much-anticipated movie will be released this fall by Vertical Entertainment. Fans can catch it in a one-night showing via Fathom Events on Sept. 30, followed by an on-demand and digital release on Oct. 2.

"Then Came You," which was also written by Kathie Lee, tells the story of a lonely widow (Gifford) who plans a trip around the world with her husband's ashes. During her first stop in Scotland, she meets an innkeeper (Ferguson) who changes her life forever.

The movie "is a sincere rom-com about a woman overcoming loss and starting a new chapter of her life," Rich Goldberg, co-president of Vertical Entertainment, said in a statement.

Kathie Lee, who lost her own husband of nearly 30 years, legendary NFL player and broadcaster Frank Gifford, in 2015, and Ferguson discussed the movie on TODAY in February 2019.

"It's a romantic comedy for people who've just given up hope that they could ever find love again, much less happiness and joy," Kathie Lee explained.

Ferguson said the movie was something of a "departure" for him. "Usually I'm in stuff that sucks," he joked.

Kathie Lee said viewers really will be surprised at the former "Late Late Show" host's sensitive performance. "He's the most amazing leading man in this," she gushed.

"Then Came You," which is directed by Adriana Trigiani, also stars Elizabeth Hurley and features an original score co-written by Kathie Lee and Brett James.