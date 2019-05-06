Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 6, 2019, 2:50 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Eun Kyung Kim

The celebration of Kathie Lee Gifford's legacy on TODAY continues!

The former co-anchor of the fourth hour, who retired from the role last month, was honored along with Hoda Kotb with a Daytime Emmy Award in the category of outstanding informative talk show host.

Kathie Lee accepted the award Sunday on behalf of the pair, calling the honor "a lovely, lovely surprise."

"I've never done anything in my life to get an award for it. Just doing it well is what I was taught. 'Do it the best you can, honey,' my mom and dad said, 'and leave the rest to God,'" she told the audience. "Well, God's doing a really, really good job tonight."

Kathie Lee Gifford accepted the Daytime Emmy Award for outstanding informative talk show host on Sunday. Getty Images

Kathie Lee thanked Hoda and the fourth-hour producers who "do all the work" in putting the show together and help make the anchors shine.

Hoda, who was home with her new daughter, sent her congratulations to her former co-host and the producers through a tweet.

On Monday, both Kathie Lee and Hoda called in to TODAY with Hoda & Jenna to react to their big win.

Kathie Lee said that she brought her daughter, Cassidy, as her date to the show and that they celebrated in the hotel after the event: "We lifted a glass to you, Hoda Woman!"

"This was kind of the last Emmy Award ceremony for our show," Hoda said. "The fact that there you were on that stage holding that hardware was so amazing. That’s how you put a period on the end of a sentence.”

"Hoda, you know I never would've been there for 11 years if I hadn't fallen in love with my Egyptian sunshine in a bottle," Kathie Lee said. "And I’m just excited for the future for everybody — new babies, new everything."

During her speech on Sunday night, Kathie Lee also thanked her former "Live!" co-host, Regis Philbin.

"He taught me everything I know about just showing up and being real," she said.

Kathie Lee even gave her regards to Jenna Bush Hager, who succeeded her as fourth-hour co-host.

"I want to wish Jenna and Hoda all the best as they go forward, making it their own," she said.

Kathie Lee concluded her 11-year run on TODAY on April 5 — a day marked with friends, family and a surprise serenade by one of her favorite performers, Barry Manilow.