Get the latest from TODAY
Kathie Lee Gifford's final day on TODAY is here, and to mark that big event, friends, family and colleagues gathered on the show Friday to honor the broadcasting legend — including another legendary performer.
Watch 3 mystery guests surprise Kathie Lee Gifford on her last dayApril 5, 201904:46
After a series of surprises, a mystery man appeared behind a stage-side door, revealed only in silhouette. But he didn't remain a mystery for long.
As soon as he turned to show her his profile, KLG shouted, "Barry Manilow!"
That's right! The 75-year-old superstar singer stepped out as the guest of honor jumped up and down with delight.
The two shared sweet pleasantries, and he presented her with a bouquet of flowers.
But those blossoms weren't the only treat he had in store for her.
He also gave her the gift of song.
Watch Barry Manilow serenade Kathie Lee Gifford on her last day on TODAYApril 5, 201904:10
Manilow, who flew out from his Vegas residency to be here (and said, "I would fly here from any place for this,") belted out one of his biggest — and certainly most fitting — hits: "Can't Smile Without You."
But as he told the audience of the lyrics, this time, "It's not 'I can't smile without you,' it's 'we can't smile...'"
Of course, that performance wasn't only a treat for KLG, it was one for everyone who witnessed it — especially when she joined him and turned the tune into a duet.
It was a beautiful twist to a bittersweet day, as we say goodbye to our adored fourth hour co-anchor, Kathie Lee.