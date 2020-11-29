Kathie Lee Gifford's family got bigger this year and the proud mom couldn't wait to share a cute Thanksgiving photo of her adult kids and their new spouses sitting at the dinner table.

"So happy to have all my 'chickens' home for some turkey!" Kathie Lee captioned the photo.

The former TODAY co-host sat at the head of the table. On the left side of the photo, her daughter Cassidy Gifford, 27, sat next to her husband, Ben Wierda, 30. Gifford's son Cody, 30, sat across from them along with his new wife, Erika Brown, 29.

The photo delighted Kathie Lee's friends and fans who said they were happy to see the family spending quality time together on Thanksgiving.

"I wish there was a really really love this button," TODAY contributor Jill Martin wrote.

Kris Jenner wished the family a "Happy Thanksgiving" and added, "Love you guys!"

Both of Kathie Lee's kids tied the knot in smaller ceremonies during the pandemic. Cassidy Gifford wed Wierda in June. The couple opted for an intimate backyard ceremony in Michigan.

"Ben and Cassidy got married in an intimate setting in his backyard in Michigan," the family said in a statement confirming the nuptials. "They’re planning on having a big celebration when it’s safe to do so in the future.”

It was Cody Gifford's turn in September. Kathie Lee shared a photo of the newlyweds walking hand in hand after the ceremony.

"God gave us a glorious day to celebrate this glorious couple. So grateful," Kathie Lee wrote.

While 2020 has been an unusual year, the tight knit family carved out time to have fun with each other before the pandemic begin.

In February, Kathie Lee shared a photo of her with her kids and their partners backstage before they went on "Family Feud." The Giffords squared off against Ricki Lake's family, winning a $25,000 prize for charity. The episode aired in September, and went viral for a very funny (and awkward) reason.