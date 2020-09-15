Kathie Lee Gifford and Craig Ferguson have perfect chemistry in film trailer

Kathie Lee Gifford is returning to the silver screen!

A trailer for the former TODAY co-host's latest movie, "Then Came You," dropped on Tuesday. It provides a fresh glimpse at the story's luscious Scottish backdrop and the delightful chemistry between Kathie Lee, 67, and Scottish actor Craig Ferguson, 58, who plays her love interest.

Who doesn't love a second chance at love? 🎞 Watch Then Came You in theaters on Sept. 30th and available on-demand on October 2nd. pic.twitter.com/194ICjDMRe — Kathie Lee Gifford (@KathieLGifford) September 15, 2020

In the rom-com, Kathie Lee plays a widow whose husband died a year prior, so she's embarking on a trip around the world with his ashes. She stays in an inn in Scotland run by Ferguson's character, who's engaged to another woman, played by Elizabeth Hurley. Naturally, sparks fly between Kathie Lee and Ferguson — but to know what happens next, you'll just have to watch it.

It's in theaters for one night on Sept. 30 and available to watch on demand starting Oct. 2.

"Then Came You" will get an on-demand and digital release in early October. Vertical Entertainment

The movie, also written by Gifford, is "a sincere rom-com about a woman overcoming loss and starting a new chapter of her life," Rich Goldberg, co-president of Vertical Entertainment, which is distributing the film, said in a statement earlier this month.

Kathie Lee lost her own husband of nearly 30 years, legendary NFL player and broadcaster Frank Gifford, in 2015.

In a February 2019 TODAY conversation alongside Ferguson about the film, Gifford said she sees it as being "for people who've just given up hope that they could ever find love again, much less happiness and joy."

Ferguson added that it's a "departure" from his usual work, joking, "Usually I'm in stuff that sucks."

Kathie Lee gushed in response, "He's the most amazing leading man in this."

The movie's trailer and release comes on the heels of an exciting summer for Kathie Lee because it included both of her children's weddings. Cody Gifford, 30, married Erika Brown over Labor Day weekend. Cassidy Gifford, 27, tied the knot with Ben Wierda back in June.

In a tweet expressing her gratitude earlier this month, Kathie Lee wrote, "But I have stilled and quieted my soul; like a weaned child with its mother, like a weaned child is my soul within me. Psalm131:2. So grateful for all my blessings, especially my happily married children."