Kathie Lee Gifford is a true star — of course, we already knew that here at TODAY.

But starting next year, visitors to one of Hollywood's most popular tourist attractions will be able to see that for themselves every time they take a stroll down Hollywood Boulevard.

On Thursday, the list of Walk of Fame honorees for 2020 dropped, and the singer, songwriter, author and former co-host of TODAY's fourth hour was among the lineup of Tinseltown greats.

According to a press release, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce's Walk of Fame Selection Committee sifted through hundreds of nominations this year and made their final decisions earlier this month.

And we can't think of a better pick than Kathie Lee — neither can Hoda Kotb!

KLG's former partner in crime posted a precious photo of the pair on her Instagram account writing, "Yessssssss!!! My girl will soon get her star on the Hollywood walk of fame!!!! Congrats @kathielgifford."

In April, after 11 years at TODAY, we said goodbye to the beloved member of our television family when she decided to set course for new opportunities, including making movies and even more music.

Or as she put it in a SiriusXM radio interview with her longtime on-air pal, Hoda, "I'm leaving a building. I'm leaving a certain job. ... I'm not leaving my dear friends at NBC that have been there for me through the years. I'm setting out on the rest of my journey."

Now, we know that journey is taking her all the way to Hollywood for a well-deserved honor. And joining Kathie Lee on that famed terrazzo stretch next year will be some very familiar names.

Octavia Spencer, Julia Roberts and Milo Ventimiglia are just a few of the names that will make an appearance on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next year. Getty Images/AP

Big- and small-screen stars Octavia Spencer, Julia Roberts and Milo Ventimiglia are in the mix, as are Chris Hemsworth, Terry Crews and Christina Applegate.

And Bravo's Andy Cohen, who was one of KLG's many friends to record a sweet video message before her departure, made the list, too.

"This year's choices were particularly unique," Selection Committee chair and Walk of Famer Vin Di Bona explained in Thursday's press release. "We were able to recognize the talents of 35 artists who have already built a legacy here in Hollywood. Also, we were able to celebrate many new talented artists who've touched our hearts in film, television, radio and a variety of musical categories."

Kathie Lee tweeted a response on Friday, thanking "everyone that has supported me along the way."

No dates have been set yet for next year's ceremonies, and there's a chance that some of the 2020 stars will actually wait until 2021 for their moment in the Walk of Fame spotlight. Each recipient gets two years to fit the honor into their busy schedules.

Check out the full list of honorees here.

Congratulations to Kathie Lee — and to all the other entertainers set to be recognized with stars of their own!