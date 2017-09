share tweet pin email

Kris Jenner was in New York Tuesday, which means Kathie Lee Gifford had a chance to have dinner with her old friend, along with KLG’s daughter Cassidy and Kris’s daughter Kendall (who’s Kathie Lee’s goddaughter). Kris even provided camo onesies for a sleepover, and she and KLG were up until midnight chatting, which means Kathie Lee’s paying the price Wednesday – but it was worth it!