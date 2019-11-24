Why Katherine Schwarzenegger is especially 'thankful' for husband Chris Pratt

'Tis the season for feeling extra thankful!

Katherine Schwarzenegger recently shared a photo on Instagram depicting a relaxing bike ride through fall foliage with Chris Pratt, her husband of five months. In the caption, the 29-year-old author expressed gratitude for her family and loved ones with the holidays around the corner.

“I know this week comes with a lot of mixed feelings for people about returning home, traveling and missing loved ones," she wrote. "Everyone needs a little extra love as they navigate their way through this time.”

Schwarzenegger continued her heartfelt caption, writing, “This holiday is my second favorite holiday (Christmas has my # 1 spot) and I love the message around this holiday of being thankful, but also gathering together with your friends, family and those who don’t have a place to go.”

“My mom has always done a great job opening her home and dinner table to everyone,” Schwarzenegger wrote, referring to her mother, Maria Shriver. “So maybe this week start thinking each day for something or someone you’re thankful for, and tell them. Today, I am grateful for this bike ride with my wonderful husband and seeing the colors of the fall leaves.”

Schwarzenegger ended her caption with an ode to Pratt, explaining the special yet simple moment they shared ahead of the holiday season.

“While we were riding our bikes, he said let’s give out real honest compliments to people we pass and see what happens,” she wrote. “We did, and not only did random compliments surprise people on the bike path, they also made us feel good. This also reminded me how thankful I am to be married to someone who thinks of kind ways to make the world a better place. Happy Saturday ♥️🍁🦃”

Shriver, an NBC News special anchor, commented on her daughter’s post, writing, “So sweet such great wise message !!we. Can’t wait to see you were are so excited you are coming home.”

This coming holiday is the first Thanksgiving that Schwarzenegger and Pratt, who wed on June 8, will celebrate together as a married couple.

From sharing their love of animals to some healthy intercouple roasting, the newlyweds certainly have a lot to be grateful for this year.